Princes Town MP Barry Padarath says there is no evidence to suggest that he is being investigated by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) or any other authority in Trinidad and Tobago.
Padarath says no accounts belonging to him and or in his name have been flagged.
He was responding to allegations that he had fled the country as the borders were being closed on March 22 to possibly avoid being interrogated by the FIU.
In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, Padarath said he would not be used by the PNM and their agents to distract citizens from their political mishaps, including the controversial trip by Venezuelan vice president Delcy Rodriguez into Trinidad and Tobago after the country's borders were closed.
Padarath said, "I would not be used by the PNM and their agents who are looking desperately for a distraction from Delcy (Venezuelan VP) saga and their political woes. Part of the PNM strategy is to deflect from their bungling incompetence and ineptitude in an election season. I have not been advised by any authority that I Barry Padarath MP for Princes Town is the subject of any investigation or that any account belonging to me and or in my name is being investigated."
Responding to allegations that he was involved in a heated exchange with United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar over the pending investigations into his finances, Padarath said that too was untrue.
The Princes Town MP said he enjoyed a good professional relationship with the political leader and that had not changed.
He said, "Mrs. Persad Bissessar and I have never had any heated exchanges during the time I have known her. I can say that with certainty . This is pure political mischief by the puppet masters behind that live."
Padarath travelled to the United States hours before the T&T borders were officially closed at midnight on March 22.
The MP said he was a parent before a politician and wanted to be with his infant daughter, Sejal, who was an American citizen.
He said, "From day one I said that I would not allow my political opponents to use the circumstances of my child's birth as a political football. My infant daughter is a citizen of the US who could not come into TT when the borders were abruptly closed to non nationals and I could not have travelled out when the borders were closed to nationals."
Padarath said he was a single parent and "I was not going to take the chance in a pandemic that if something happened to my child that I could not reach her".
Padarath said he had not been an absent MP as the needs of his constituents continue to be addressed.
He said his constituency office continues to function and, through technology, he has been able to stay in touch with staff and colleagues.