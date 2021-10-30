From Monday, citizens can consume alcoholic beverages on the premises of bars and restaurants.
The green light was given to the bar industry for in-house alcoholic consumption at the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 coronavirus press conference on Saturday.
These business places fall within the Safe Zone initiative, that is, allow service to fully-vaccinated citizens, and will continue to be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had indicated two weeks ago that Government might lift the ban on public consumption of alcohol November 1, and on Saturday Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed that it will be put into effect.
Deyalsingh added that this is the only Covid-19 coronavirus regulation that would be lifted at this time.
Bars were closed and the sale of alcohol have been banned at restaurants for over a year with the Covid-19 ‘lockdown’ regulations.