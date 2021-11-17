The Barkeepers and Operators Association (BOATT) has accused the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) of wrongfully charging and terrorising bar owners and patrons by only accepting original proof of vaccination.
And the BOATT executive team has written to Deputy Commissioner McDonald Jacob requesting his immediate intervention in the matter and a meeting to discuss their concerns.
BOATT said the officers had acted in contravention of the public health ordinance and exercised a clear abuse of power.
The association was responding to reports that members of the TTPS safe zone inspection team in the South Western Division had been visiting bars requesting original proof of vaccination.
BOATT stated: “The current health ordinance legal notice no. 262, section 6, subsection 2(b) clearly states that ‘only vaccinated persons 12 years of age and over, on presenting a valid vaccination card or a copy thereof and a form of identification at point of entry, are allowed within the premises of the business’ (safe zone).”
This, the release stated, was further clarified by the signatory of the health ordinance, Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh, at the ministry’s news conference on October 27, when he stated that both a photocopy and an electronic copy (photo on phone) is acceptable to enter a safe zone.
“The BOATT is even more so deeply concerned about this situation as the South Western Division is the only division in Trinidad and Tobago intentionally carrying out this error in enforcement, which raises the question about an alleged ulterior motive by TTPS officers in this specific area,” the BOATT stated.
Last month, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that bars would be included in the TT Safe Zone concept. This means that employees as well as patrons must be fully vaccinated and each business would be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.