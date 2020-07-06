Ramona Ramdial, the woman who replaced Basdeo Panday in Couva North in 2010, said goodbye to her constituents on Monday as she was not selected as the United National Congress (UNC) candidate in the 2020 general elections.
Ramdial, who appeared before the party’s screening committee, was replaced by Ravi Ratiram.
She served two terms in office from 2010 to 2020.
In a media release, Ramdial said her support in UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has not wavered.
“We need to stay united with a clear focus on getting our beloved nation back on the path of safety, security, progress and prosperity. To do this, to save T&T, we must vote out the PNM,” she said.
Ramdial said during her tenure she had endured many challenges to make the constituency a model one.
She said, “During my tenure in Government as a Minister and your MP, we constructed new drainage infrastructure in every community, we expanded the network of waterlines to bring a pipe borne supply of water to every community, eight recreational grounds were illuminated, the Waterloo ECCE school was built, three Community Centres were refurbished and re-opened, the Woodford Lodge Automotive Centre was opened, the COSTATT office building was also constructed under the Tertiary Education Ministry, we also refurbished two Fish Landing Sites, all this amongst many other achievements of which we are proud.”
Ramdial said she worshipped with her constituents, observed religious festivals and celebrated key moments in the history of the nation.
“We took care of the vulnerable families through our social outreach programmes and as your MP, I remained extremely accessible throughout my decade of service to you,” she said.
Ramdial recalled the past five years in Opposition as being “extremely hard” as resources were limited.
She remembered the “Orange Valley tragedy” when seven fishermen lost their lives triggering protest action.
Ramdial said the constituents came together during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic to deliver 3,000-plus hampers to the needy.
“Finally, I want to thank the Political Leader of the UNC, the Honourable Kamla Persad -Bissessar, for having given me the opportunity to serve two terms as the MP for Couva North. I also want to thank her for supporting me when during our term in Government I got married and had my son and then subsequently had my daughter while in Opposition. Her support for me as a young, married woman with two kids in politics will not be forgotten,” she said.