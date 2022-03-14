A DIEGO Martin man is now dead after drowning in Macqueripe yesterday morning.
Dead is 39-year-old Sherwin Winston Wilson of Covigne Road, Diego Martin.
It was around 10.35 a.m. yesterday that Wilson was standing on some rocks at the location when he fell and hit his head, Coast Guard reported.
Lifeguard Roger Dwarika, who was on duty at the time, had responded to a distress signal off the tip of the bay in the right-hand corner when he swam out to sea and met divers holding onto the body of Wilson.
The Coast Guard was eventually contacted and a party of officers responded before bringing the body to Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas.
It was transported to a funeral agency and will be taken to the Forensic Science Centre sometime during the course of this week for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, said police.