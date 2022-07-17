The $.7 million Mercedes Benz which was parked at his business place since 2020 as part of an interim court order, now officially belongs to Ranjan Seegobin Singh.
Earlier this week Justice Ricky Rahim declared Singh the beneficial owner of the C Class Mercedes Benz.
The matter had been before the court after a lawsuit was filed by Singh against his then son-in-law Kevin Bissoondath.
Singh claimed that in July 2019, due to differences between Bissoondath and his wife who is also Singh’s daughter, Bissoondath took the C-350e Mercedes Benz valued about $700,000 from Singh’s premises without consent and that it was not returned although requests were made.
He stated that there was an arrangement for the car to be imported in Bissoondath’s name with the necessary fees and charges be done through Singh. It was said that Bissoondath thereafter failed to transfer the vehicle.
Bissoondath however said that the car was a gift and was solely used by him.
Last September Justice Rahim made an interim order that Bissoondath deliver possession of the car the following day to Singh’s company. It also restrained Bissoondath from removing any non-personal items from the vehicle prior to surrender, including but not limited to internal or external parts and fittings.
It was further ordered that the vehicle be stored under cover and safe from any damage at the Penal address and Bissoondath be restrained from entering the premises to interfere with or remove the vehicle.
Singh, according to the interim order, was only allowed to start the vehicle at least two times per week, drive it to a reputable and experienced service agency in keeping with recommended service schedules, and then return the car to storage.
In the ruling on Tuesday the interim order was discharged and Rahim declared the vehicle as Singh’s property. Bissoondath was ordered to transfer the vehicle to Singh within 14 days. Failing such the registrar of the Supreme Court will sign all relevant documents to effect the transfer. Bissoondath has also been restrained from entering the Penal premises to interfere or remove the vehicle. Bissoondath is also to pay Singh $7,000 in nominal damages and $14,000 in cost and also cost for injunction proceedings.
Singh was represented by attorney Martin George while attorney Abayomi Ajene represented Bisoondath.