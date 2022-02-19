river

The river mouth at Mission Village, on Trinidad's north coast.

Photo: Richard Charan

The time limit on beaches and rivers will be no more from Monday.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh during his ministry’s virtual press conference on Saturday, announced the adjustment to the public health measures. “As far as beaches and rivers are concerned, we are lifting the time limit. Right now it’s until 6 p.m. ... There will be no time limit for beaches and rivers,” he said.

The minister however advised that other measures including the wearing of mask when not in the water, not having alcohol, parties or open fires remain.

Deyalsingh said he was authorized by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet to make the announcement.

After giving the notice, he added, “So you don’t have to pack up and leave the beach by 5 o’clock, you can take advantage of the evening sunset.”

Over the past three weeks, beaches and rivers could have only been accessed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. When opened on December 20 after being closed for several months, access was from 5 a.m. to noon and this was later adjusted to until 2 p.m.

Deyalsingh also on Saturday announced that children under the age of 12 years can, from Monday, join the vaccinated in safe zones. All other measures for being in a zone will however continue to apply.

He however advised parents and guardian to do their own risk assessment. “If you have a child who is diabetic, who has an NCD (Non-Communicable Disease), who is asthmatic, who is obese, overweight, please in your own judgement determine whether the risk you are taking is worth it.”

Deyalsingh called on owners of establishments with safe zones to increase screenings at the door to ensure no individual with fever or flu like symptoms enters. He said this will especially include members of staff.

