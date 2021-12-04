PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley says partying and congregation at beaches are factors as to why they continue to remain closed.
However, he yesterday offered some hope again that limited access times to the country’s beaches may happen soon.
The Prime Minister was asked about the re-opening of beaches at a news conference at his official residence in Blenheim, Tobago, yesterday.
“It is not the beach itself that we are worried about you know, it’s not being in the water...it is the congregation and the partying around beaches that we are afraid of and you here in Tobago know that because as people come to the beaches part of the experience is some element of gathering in and around the beaches,” he said.
He noted that there have been suggestions about limiting the numbers of people that go to the beach but he said the logistics of managing that are not feasible.
Rowley said people have shown they are not responsible when it comes to the Covid-19 virus.
“We now know we cannot rely on the population to treat the virus with the respect that it deserves,” the Prime Minister said. “Maybe in the not too distant future we can add that risk to the risk package.”
He said just when the State thought it could increase the risk package, news of the Omicron variant came.
“We will go back to the beaches at the first opportunity, if not for a full day, part day,” he emphasised.
Rowley again noted the importance of vaccination in fighting the pandemic, pointing out that the Delta variant was the main strain of the virus in the country.
Questioned about the increase in the infection rate in Tobago Rowley responded if there was co-operation from people, Tobago could have achieved herd immunity.
“My concern is that there are so many people in Tobago who decide to take on the virus, ride it out, not use the help given by the vaccine and I must say I’m a little disappointed by that,” he said.
He said some people are of the view that the vaccine is the “Mark of the Beast”.
“With respect to vaccination it still is a situation where the choice is still Tobago chose to guarantee their place in heaven and not take the risk of the mark of the beast being put on them...They determined that the vaccine has some mark that will appear in them and they will then be denied at the pearly gates,” he said.
People in quarantine can’t leave to vote
Rowley expressed concern about people “feeding” the virus and moving around and infecting others when they should be in quarantine.
“There are some people in the population who are in fact feeding the virus. They are some people who are refusing to be tested when they are symptomatic,” he said, adding that they are doing this because they do not want to have their movement restricted if they test positive.
He said there have been people who are supposed to be quarantined and are turning up at parties and supermarkets.
“The virus enjoys all of that,” he said as he appealed for people who are sick or who have been exposed to isolate.
Rowley advised people that if they were infected and in quarantine, they were to stay in isolation—even on election day on Monday.
He said failure to do so would be a breach of the quarantine procedures.
In response to questions about an anti-vaccination protest, Rowley said they were protesting something that is not mandatory in the country at this time.
He said the protest was “largely political”.
He said the vaccines are available and while one can take the horse to the water, you cannot force it to drink.
He said the Government’s response cannot be to lock the country down as he noted the economic hardships that come with this.
The Prime Minister disagreed that the election campaign was causing the Covid numbers to spike in Tobago as he said the numbers had also increased in Trinidad.
Questioned about the US placing Trinidad and Tobago on its “Level 4” list and warning about travel to the country, Rowley said this was the consequence of being a small country.
“My view on the matter is when you big you large,” he said noting that T&T does not have one case of the Omicron variant yet.
The Prime Minister said it was hoped this advisory would not stay in place too long since T&T and the US continue to work closely.