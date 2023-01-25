Police have held three men for attempting to extort money from contractors hired to construct the North Stand and booths at the Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS) in Port of Spain ahead of the Carnival season.
Acting Senior Superintendent of the Port of Spain Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Roger Alexander confirmed this yesterday.
Steel beams used to construct the North Stand were recently discovered missing.
Alexander told the Express yesterday that a probe into the theft was ongoing.
He also noted that three men were arrested under the Anti-Gang Legislation for “demanding” money from contractors at the Savannah.
“But yet there is a delay by the contractors with respect to taking it to a different level,” Alexander told the Express.
“Law enforcement is very disappointed by the approach taken by certain contractors with respect to that situation,” he added.
Addressing the issue during Monday’s Beyond the Tape programme on ccnTV6, Alexander noted that over the past few weeks, individuals who were linked to gangs and hired by contractors to erect structures at the Savannah had been stopping the construction work and demanding money from contractors.
Alexander urged members of the public to consult the police when hiring people for jobs.
“Because when you go and hire persons of a particular ilk and their behaviour is consistent with gang-like behaviour because they are part of a gang, then what do you expect to happen?” he said.
Chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) Winston “Gypsy” Peters told I95.5 FM yesterday that construction of the North Stand may be delayed due to the stolen steel beams.
“It’s going to affect us financially because we’re going to have to replace those in order to have the North Stand put up in a timely fashion. And we are doing that. We are already working on it to replace the ones that are missing,” he said.
He said police were actively investigating the theft.