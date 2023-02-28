Two more prison officers have initiated legal action against the Prisons Service via the Office of the Attorney General after they were told they would be facing disciplinary proceedings for refusing to shave their beards based on their religious beliefs.
On Monday Justice Margaret Mohammed granted interim relief to the officers after their attorneys filed injunctive applications, to prevent the Commissioner of Prisons from transferring them as part of the disciplinary proceedings.
They are also seeking a number of reliefs including declarations that their constitutional right to freedom of religious belief and observance as guaranteed under section 4 (h) of the Constitution was being violated.
Also the officers are seeking to have the court declare that paragraph 11 of the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service Regulation General Order No. 104 of 2006 is unconstitutional, null, void and of no legal effect.
Under the regulation, officers were required to be clean shaven except for if they received an exemption for medical reasons.
Bringing the action were Prison Officer 1 Sherwin Ramnarine and Javed Boodram.
Ramnarine had been a member of the service since 2002 and is currently assigned to the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, while Boodram enlisted in the service in 2014 and is assigned to the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca.
Both of them converted to Islam after joining the service, but claimed that they were continuously being threatened with disciplinary action by senior officers if they refused to shave their beards. Boodram had even received medical clearance to keep his beard but in spite of this, he was still being ordered by his superiors to be clean shaven.
The officers have since been told that they were to be transferred to the Port of Spain Prison on Frederick Street.
But on Monday, Justice Mohammed granted them ex-parte interim relief, restraining the Prisons Commissioner from having them transferred pending the hearing and outcome of their substantive constitutional claims.
In addition to that, they are not to be prevented by the commissioner or any other officer from reporting to duty at the facilities they are currently assigned.
The actions were filed by a team of attorneys led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan.
In it, Ramlogan said some officers who do not even belong to the Islamic faith or had medical clearance were allowed to grow their beards.
It was also ironic that even prisoners were allowed to do so based on their religious belief, but that his clients were not.
This makes three, the number of prison officers who have taken the State to court over the same issue.
In early February Justice Mohammed also granted interim relief to prison officer Arshad Singh after his attorneys brought proceedings against the commissioner.
Like in the case of Ramnarine and Boodram, the prisons commissioner is restrained from having him transferred or taking any other form of disciplinary proceedings against him pending the hearing and outcome of his substantive claim for constitutional relief.