AN alleged victim of domestic violence, present during the virtual hearing of a man charged with attacking her, interjected yesterday against the continuation of the case.
The matter was adjourned for the prosecution to seek legal advice.
Deo Persad Ramsumair, of Quinam Road, Siparia, was denied bail and is to reappear at the end of the month.
He appeared virtually, while in police custody, before Siparia Magistrate Nizam Khan.
Ramsumair was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm by PC Williams of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) South Western Division Gender Based Violence Unit.
He said he was guilty of the offence but during the hearing the alleged victim, who was present virtually at the defence attorney’s office, said she did not want the matter to proceed.
The man was represented by attorney Lucinda Cardenas-Ragoonanan, a former magistrate. Sgt Bhajan prosecuted.
Ramsumair was remanded into custody and the matter was adjourned to March 31.
It was last weekend that officers from the TTPS Gender-Based Violence Unit intervened after a picture was posted on social media of a woman with bruises on her face and a swollen right eye.
The caption stated: “This is her condition every other week.”
The person who made the post said she was the woman’s sister and added that the woman had been “suffering from domestic violence all her life”.
She added that the person who caused her sister’s injuries “drinks and abuses her”.
The sibling said it had gone too far and made a plea for help for her sibling.