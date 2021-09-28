A Sangre Grande man is calling on Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and the Police Complaints Authority to look into what he describes as a blatant abuse of power and brutality by four police officers.
Christian George, 20, told the Express that he was working with his stepfather in providing plumbing services at a building in West Trinidad, so on Thursday he decided to overnight at a friend’s home in Waterhole, Cocorite, to avoid the long commute to Sangre Grande and back, as well as avoid being caught out in the curfew trying to get home.
He said around 9.15 p.m., while on his phone in one of the bedrooms at Cocorite, he heard a loud banging on the front door, followed by voices shouting “police” after the door was opened.
George stated that the officers then asked the owner of the house, an elderly woman, how many people were in the house and were told four, but because they were only seeing three, as he was still in the bedroom, they kept asking where is the other one.
“They took my friend into the room next to the one I was in and when they saw it was empty they began beating him, asking where the other person is. So I opened the door and said I’m right here,” said George.
“When I came out I was grabbed, dragged into the drawing room, placed on a chair and was dealt some blows to my body while being asked a series of questions. So it was like while I’m being interrogated by one officer, I was being repeatedly slapped by another.”
He noted that while the officers were clad in police uniform, they never identified themselves, their badges were not on display and they all wore masks.
“Their behaviour was so out of control that we dared not ask any of them for their name and we could not clearly identify any of them.
“They kept asking me what guns or drugs it have in the house and I kept replying that I didn’t know anything about that because I don’t live there and was just staying here in order to get to work the next morning,” said George.
“I was made to kneel down and whilst kneeling I was brutally cuffed and kicked. One officer unplugged a Lasko fan and started to hit me over the head with it, while another struck me in my face with the butt of his gun.
“To top it off, one of them took out his firearm, sent a round up the chamber and placed the gun into my mouth. He said, tell me something before I kill you. When I couldn’t provide the answers he wanted, he kicked me in the face and walked off.” George said that when the officers eventually departed, he was left lying on the ground bleeding from his nose and mouth, and had to be taken by ambulance to St James Hospital for treatment.
He said at hospital he was administered a Covid-19 test, had a CT scan done, was given medication and kept overnight for observation before being released.
“I really don’t know who or what they were looking for but no state of emergency or curfew can justify the brutal manner in which I, an innocent citizen, was treated at the hands of these officers,” George said.