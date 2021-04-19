A MAN who allegedly raped, beat and robbed a woman whom he met on social media was arrested by police on Saturday.
The man was arrested hours after the victim reported that she was sexually assaulted then threatened by the perpetrator.
A police report said that the victim went to the Four Roads police station around 11.30 p.m.
She reported that she knew the man only by his first name as she had conversation with him only the previous day.
She said that she went to the man’s home where he beat and raped her, robbed her of $150 then threatened her.
The victim said the man allowed her to leave the house, and she made her way to the police station.
Police took the victim to the St. James Medical Facility where she was examined.
WPC Harry recorded a statement from the victim.
Officers of the Four Roads Police Station and Western Division Crime Scene went with the victim to the house and arrested the suspect.
Several items were seized from the crime scene, police said.
WPC Harry is continuing investigations.