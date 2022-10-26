With just ten days to go before the 27th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP27) climate summit, Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles said she is set to deliver a clear and strong message lobbying for climate justice on behalf of small islands in the region.
Beckles announced this yesterday during the inaugural Caribbean Green Infrastructure Conference, hosted by the IAMovement, in collaboration with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited, at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre.
“The 27th Conference of the Parties will allow our Caribbean region to again approach the global north, to deliver a clear, strong, collaborative message not only seeking heartfelt support, but more so to lobby for climate justice on behalf of our region and all our people,” said Beckles.
“While small island developing states such as ours are the least contributors to global warming and the emissions that contribute to climate change, it has been documented that we can suffer the greatest losses and damages due to climate-related crises,” she stated.
The COP27 summit is scheduled to be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6-18, and as a party to the Paris Agreement, Trinidad and Tobago will be participating in support of its commitment to environmental action and other sustainable goals.
In preparation for this, Beckles said the ministry is presently “laying the groundwork” for participation through its Environmental Policy and Planning Division (EPPD).
Additionally, Beckles said taking steps toward the conservation and management of “our limited land resources and building our resilience” are crucial.
Value of Vetiver
Making recommendations to reduce the carbon footprint, she said people should plant and maintain trees, subsistence gardening to subsidise food imports, and improve the resilience of the land to the impacts of climate change.
Shifting to the subject of Vetiver grass during day one of the two-day event, entitled Green Infrastructure in the Caribbean –Investing to Scale: The Vetiver case study, Beckles said the ministry recognises the capacity of Vetiver grass to offset carbon emissions through sequestration, and serving as a low-cost solution to adaptation through improvement of land integrity, especially in areas where erosion due to climate events is a chronic problem.
Another benefit of the Vetiver system is that it can be used as a source of livelihood generation as the hedges can be harvested for use in the production of handicraft and indigenous products.
The vertical integration of Vetiver use can, therefore, be of critical value to rural communities, according to Beckles.
The minister thanked both non-governmental organisations for collaborating on such an event, and also commended them for including many youth participants.
According to the IAMovement, the conference centred on green infrastructure and green finance and included discussions on the role of carbon finance in driving green infrastructure and carbon sequestration solutions in the Caribbean.