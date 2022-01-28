A 10-year-old boy found in his bedroom, with a gunshot wound to the head, died on Thursday night.
He was identified as Christian Liverpool of Bellamy Street, Arima.
Police said Liverpool was found bleeding by his step mother, Jonie Forde, who went to check on him after hearing an explosion. A loaded gun was found at the scene.
The incident occurred at around 8pm.
The child was transferred by emergency services to the Arima Health facility, where he died at around 8.31.p.m.
Liverpool's mother, 30-year-old Annadel Faria, of Quarry Road, San Juan, positively identified her son at the hospital.
Police said officers recovered one spent nine mm shell casing, one black coloured smith and Wesson nine-mm pistol with a magazine and eight rounds of nine-mm ammunition serial number filed off at the house.
Inspector Pitt and officers of the Arima CID visited the scene.