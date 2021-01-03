Dancehall entertainer Beenie Man is scheduled to appear in court next month for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and the Noise Abatement Act.
Beenie Man, whose real name is Moses Davis, was charged with two offences when he turned up at a police station in the southern parish of St Elizabeth on Thursday where he was charged with both offences.
February 10 court date
Beenie Man is scheduled to appear in court on February 10.
Earlier that day, the police in the parish said they were in possession of a summons to be served on the entertainer for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).
Calls for patrons and promoters to adhere to the DRMA
In the wake of the pandemic, the police have urged patrons and promoters to adhere to the DRMA.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 have risen to 303, with passing of a 75-year-old woman.
In addition, the country’s Covid-19 case count is inching closer to 13,000.
In it’s latest update, the Ministry of Health says most cases were recorded in the Corporate Area and the Central parish of Clarendon.