Beetham dump burns

The Solid Waste Management Company Limited (SWMCOL) is advising commuters entering the capital city and those who work and reside in the vicinity of the landfill to proceed with caution due to smoke emanating from the landfill.
SWMCOL was alerted at approximately 5 pm Wednesday of a fire at the southern tip of the landfill.
SWMCOL said the fire was brought under control by 10 pm.
“Notwithstanding, embers from the fire ignited an adjacent section of the landfill resulting in the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, WASA, and SWMCOL’s emergency management team working throughout the night to have the fire brought under control.”
SWMCOL apologized for the inconvenience to the traveling public and those with respiratory.