IMMANUEL Marcelle, 24, has been charged with the murder of robbery victim 81-year-old Bertille Allahar.
Marcelle, of Beetham Gardens, Port-of-Spain, was charged with the offence following advice received from Acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul, on June 6.
Allahar and her elderly husband were entering their home at Diamond Vale, Diego Martin home on April 8, when they were approached by two men who announced a hold-up.
The victim fell to the pavement and sustained injuries to her head and body when one of the men snatched her handbag from her.
The criminals ran off and escaped.
Allahar was taken to hospital and died on April 29.
Marcelle was arrested by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force on May 30.
He is expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on Monday.
Investigations were supervised by Inspectors Lynch and Jones of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region I and Insp Grant and Sgt Brisbane of the West End Criminal Investigations Department.
Marcelle was charged by Cpl Huggins of the West End Police Station on June 6.