The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has given the assurance to Beetham Gardens residents that the negative impact being endured due to a ruptured sewer pipeline will soon be a thing of the past.
In a recent press release, WASA said work on the final phase of the Beetham Sewer Pipeline Project is proceeding apace, with the installation of the first of three manholes being completed on Monday.
WASA noted that three manholes are being installed at depths ranging from 19 feet to 26 feet, with works currently ongoing on the second manhole.
"Apart from completing work on the three manholes, the final phase of the project also involves the reconnection of two sewer lateral connections, interconnection of the new pipeline system, remedial and restoration works, inclusive of permanent road restoration, and decommissioning of the exiting 47-inch concrete sewer main," WASA said.
The State-owned supplier of pipe-borne water assured residents that every effort is being made to have these works completed as scheduled.