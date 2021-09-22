TWO teenagers of Beetham Gardens, Port-of-Spain, were robbed of iPhones while liming on a street at Arima on Monday night.
A police report said that the victims aged 17 and 16 years old, were standing at Lady Bird Avenue, La Horquetta, when at around 8.40 p.m. they were approached by two men.
The victims said that they became fearful for their lives as the two men announced a robbery.
The report said that 17-year-old victim handed over an iPhone valued $800, and the 16-year-old victim handed over an iPhone 6 valued $1,200, a Samsung Galaxy A30 valued $1,500, a logic WiFi box valued $400 and $16.50.
The thieves escaped and ran off.
A report was made to the La Horquetta Police Station and WPC Ramjitsingh is continuing investigations.