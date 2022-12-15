Cristianna Ramdial gave birth to son Allon in 2020.
By then, the primary school drop-out had run away from a broken family, left the St Jude’s Home twice, and fell into a relationship that led to her living in the freezer section of an abandoned fish market in Ortoire, Mayaro.
It is from here that her child disappeared last Friday morning, his body found days later, beaten against the rocks a kilometre away.
How the boy came to fall into the river is now the subject of a police investigation, with the 19-year-old being vilified on social media for her choices and lifestyle, described as an unfit mother who had failed her little boy.
The child’s birth was never registered and Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox has intervened to assist.
The Express reached out to her mother, Laureen Ramdial, who lives in Chaguanas.
In an emotional telephone interview yesterday, Ramdial said her daughter was cheated of her childhood, and asked that persons on social media understand her story before casting judgment.
Ramdial, a 40-year-old single mother of four, said Cristianna was her third child. She was born in Sangre Grande and brought joy to her family. “My life was very difficult and when I had these children I wanted a better life for them. Cristianna’s father was not in her life and after she was born we moved to Ortoire Village in Mayaro by my parents.
“My parents supported me and helped me with my children. I was not working. After, I moved to Chaguanas and the children stayed with my parents who had legal custody,” she said.
Then Cristianna’s grandmother died and she moved in with another relative in Mayaro. This, Ramdial said, meant her little girl would drop out of school at nine years old.
“When my child was 11, she was placed in the St Jude’s Home for Girls because of bad behaviour. I didn’t know about this until I received a call from the home saying she ran away.
“My daughter was just 12. She called me after running away and I went for her. But the police found out and took her back to the home. Cristianna ran away again, along with a group of other girls. I went to Arima and got her and put her by a relative,” she said.
‘I fell in love with Allon’
At age 15, Cristianna would leave her relatives’ home and go to San Fernando, where she stayed with friends. “She met a guy and got pregnant and I was not aware. She went back to Mayaro and stayed with a relative. My daughter called me on Mother’s Day in 2020 and told me she had a baby. He was one month old and she wanted me to meet him. I went to meet her and I fell in love with Allon. He became my heartbeat and I wanted to change their lives,” she said.
By that time, Ramdial said Cristianna was in a committed relationship with fisherman Carl Murphy, who accepted Allon as his own child. The child’s biological father was not involved in his life.
Ramdial said her daughter moved into a storage room at the Ortoire Fishing Port Facility during the Covid-19 pandemic. “She had a child now and no one really wanted that responsibility, so she and Carl took the child and moved in together at the fishing port. He would hustle and make sure Allon had everything. It was temporary because we had already started building up a room by my father’s house in Mayaro for them to live,” she said.
Ramdial said her daughter loved little Allon and gave him a good life, despite her challenges. “She loved her son. He was never hungry and he was always happy. No one from the village or anywhere helped them. It was only after the child went missing, everyone started coming and bringing food,” she said.
The Express was told the room little Allon and his family occupied at the fishing facility was a storage freezer for fish. A few steps away is a jetty leading to the Ortoire River—a 55-kilometre watercourse that empties into the Atlantic Ocean.
Last Friday, Cristianna said she woke up around 6 a.m. and her son was not in the room. It was unlikely that Allon would walk to the back of the facility and onto the jetty, she said, so Cristianna went across the road, asking villagers if they had seen him. And when closed circuit television camera footage failed to show her son leaving the compound, Cristianna was convinced he fell over into the river.
The frantic mother made contact with the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, pleading for help. There was an extensive search of the river and surrounding land at the weekend, but Allon was not found. The Fire Service, TTPS, T&T Coast Guard and Mayaro Lifeguard Unit divers joined the search. Around 11.40 a.m. on Monday, the remains of Allon were found entangled in debris and washed ashore near the mouth of the river. The area was accessible only by boat, Rambharat said.
Ramdial said her daughter was traumatised and pleaded for help. “She needs help. I am begging for someone to intervene. My daughter needs counselling. I am going to take her to my father’s house where she will stay for a while until we can make some decisions about her future,” she said.
Cox: Counselling to be provided
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox said her team visited the family on Monday and found that Allon was never registered and his mother had no identification card. In a telephone interview, Cox said her ministry was assisting in registering the child’s birth and death. She said the mother would them undergo a mental health assessment. “We want to understand what the mother has been through and how we can help. She and the stepfather have been very cooperative and have agreed to counselling,” she said.
Cox said the ministry was also doing an assessment for funeral assistance. She said the ministry’s team would visit the family again and speak with the mother to determine what other assistance can be provided.
Cox said she was in contact with Mayaro MP Rushton Paray to do “as much as we can” to help the teenager.