Arun Robinson

BEST ALL-ROUND PUPIL: Arun Robinson receives the Principal’s Challenge Trophy from school principal Wahida Mohammed-Narine, during the Trinidad Muslim League Primary School graduation ceremony at Achievers Banquet Hall, Adesh Drive, Duncan Village, San Fernando, on June 22. Robinson received the award for best all-round pupil. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP 

President Christine Kangaloo yesterday told the 2023 graduating class of the Trinidad Muslim League (TML) Primary School in San Fernando that being anxious about change is natural, as she admitted that she had anxiety over her life’s change at becoming President.

“Change is a very powerful word. It is easy to say but sometimes it is very difficult to experience it. I can tell you that we adults often have an extremely difficult time adapting to change. We see examples of how difficult change is for adults, in the quarrels and the wars that adults have all over the world,” she told graduates.

With the results of the Secondary Examination Assessment (SEA) exam expected to be released next week, President Kangaloo also told the 69 graduates, “Don’t feel badly if you too, like so many of us adults, are anxious about the changes that are coming when you leave this school. I can tell you that when I became President, I felt a lot of anxiety over that change in my life too. So, being anxious about change is natural and nothing to be ashamed about.”

She told them that whenever they feel anxious about changes, they should discuss it with their family and their extended family, in which she included teachers and herself.

She said some changes that may worry them as they prepare to leave the school, may include making new friends, fitting in and whether their new teachers will like them.

Kangaloo added , “As President I would love to be able to discuss them (changes) with you myself because as I say, I am dedicated to reaching out to and chatting with you.”

Extended families

She however told them that while they may have to write her a letter in order to get to speak with her, it may be more practical to discuss their issues with their family members and teachers. “It is really very important that you don’t keep your concerns bottled up inside of you,” Kangaloo advised.

The graduation ceremony was held at Achievers Banquet Hall in Duncan Village, San Fernando under the theme, “All that I can be”.

During her feature address, Kangaloo also advised the pupils about their relationship with friends. She said while life will be difficult without friends, there is also peer pressure from those around them and through social media. She however said that whenever they feel peer pressure, they should talk with their extended family before making decisions.

“Even if you think that you’ve already gone ahead and made a really bad mistake, you should still discuss it with your extended family. Don’t lock them out,” Kangaloo said.

She said their extended family will still love them and added that, “I can tell you that for certain because when I have made mistakes in my own life, and yes even presidents make mistakes, I have found that, when I don’t lock them out, my extended family is a great source of support and encouragement. I am sure that you will find the same thing too.”

