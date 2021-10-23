Police continued their search for businessman Kartikay Ramsundar yesterday as law enforcement sources confirmed they received information from his relatives who said they were contacted last weekend by a man who demanded a ransom for the kidnapped man.
The man said Ramsundar was “being held on an island off Trinidad”.
However, this was not confirmed up to last night by police, who have reached out to Venezuela’s Guardia Nacional for assistance.
Police noted they had also been told of different ransom demands by relatives.
The Express was told the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), as well the Cyber Crime Unit, has been informed and is involved.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) McDonald Jacob has also been informed of the matter and has been updated on the investigations into Ramsundar’s kidnapping.
Ramsundar was taken from his business place on Cacandee Road, Felicity, around 2.50 p.m. on October 13 by three masked men.
They confronted Ramsundar and beat him about the body before forcing him into a white SUV and driving off.
Part of the incident was captured on CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage.
Police were notified and officers from the Chaguanas Police Station responded.
About 30 minutes later, a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the kidnapping was found on Bernard Street, Felicity.
It had been burnt, police said.