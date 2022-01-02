218600763_10158161382591254_6977318538818973372_n.jpg

Even before the shocking news of the death of the Mighty Bomber could be processed, another calypsonian’s sudden passing stuns the nation. 

Kenny J (Kenwrick Joseph) yesterday afternoon, passed away while being treated in ICU for COVID-19. He had been warded for a few days. 

261013346_10158417671421254_6469982360758435843_n.jpg

We have not yet confirmed whether or not Kenny J, a retired police officer, had been fully vaccinated, but he was involved in a “Get Vaccinated” campaign led by promoter, Randy Glasgow. 

Throughout the Christmas season several artistes and other well-known personalities including Kenny J appeared in a series of video clips advising citizens to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones, as well as to allow the nation to return to some measure of normalcy.

PHOTO-2021-12-03-20-00-33[54089].jpg

 “This one is hard to swallow. Kenny was a good person. My condolences to his family,” Glasgow told the Express. “Boy, ah can’t say anything, but is true. De man gone,” said fellow calypsonian and friend, Myron B. 

Kenny J’s most popular song was his soca-parang classic, “The Paint Brush,” which he recorded in the 1990’s. Another classic was “Alexander,” both songs remaining radio and lime standards to this past season.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
AG ON THE LINE

AG ON THE LINE

The station diary at the Carenage Police Station states that businessman Adrian Scoon called Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi while there and being questioned in connection with the party on board the MV Ocean Pelican on Boxing Day.

The AG last night however denied this took place. “I was not contacted by Mr Scoon while he was in police custody,” he told the Sunday Express via WhatsApp.

+3
25 homeless after PoS fire’

25 homeless after PoS fire’

Fire officers believe a sky lantern or fireworks may have caused a New Year’s morning fire in East Port of Spain which destroyed four homes, damaged two cars and caused a power outage after an electricity pole was incinerated.

The fire, which raged for two hours, left 25 people homeless.

The exact cause of the fire was still being determined yesterday, but it is believed to have been sparked by a sky lantern, also known as a Chinese lantern, police said.

A sky lantern is a small hot-air balloon made of paper, with an opening at the bottom where a small fire is suspended.

First day of the year sees 14 Covid deaths, 302 new cases

First day of the year sees 14 Covid deaths, 302 new cases

Fourteen Covid-19 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health on the first day of 2022.

The ministry also reported another 302 new confirmed infections.

In its daily update yesterday, the ministry identified the victims as four elderly men, six elderly women, two middle-aged men and two middle-aged women.

Jacob: Cops considering probe

Jacob: Cops considering probe

Special Branch is looking into whether there are grounds for an investigation into former Police Service Commission (PolSC) chairman Bliss Seepersad, and an alleged conspiracy to remove former top cop Gary Griffith from office.

This was confirmed by acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob last week, in response to questions from the Sunday Express.

Murders go up, rise in crime ‘negligible’

Murders go up, rise in crime ‘negligible’

The murder toll in 2021 increased when compared to 2020, with last year closing with 448 homicides.

But overall, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) says there was an almost negligible one-per cent increase in serious crimes in 2021.

As of 9 a.m. on December 31, the TTPS had reported a total of 10,644 serious crimes.

Recommended for you