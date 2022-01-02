Fire officers believe a sky lantern or fireworks may have caused a New Year’s morning fire in East Port of Spain which destroyed four homes, damaged two cars and caused a power outage after an electricity pole was incinerated.

The fire, which raged for two hours, left 25 people homeless.

The exact cause of the fire was still being determined yesterday, but it is believed to have been sparked by a sky lantern, also known as a Chinese lantern, police said.

A sky lantern is a small hot-air balloon made of paper, with an opening at the bottom where a small fire is suspended.