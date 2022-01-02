Even before the shocking news of the death of the Mighty Bomber could be processed, another calypsonian’s sudden passing stuns the nation.
Kenny J (Kenwrick Joseph) yesterday afternoon, passed away while being treated in ICU for COVID-19. He had been warded for a few days.
We have not yet confirmed whether or not Kenny J, a retired police officer, had been fully vaccinated, but he was involved in a “Get Vaccinated” campaign led by promoter, Randy Glasgow.
Throughout the Christmas season several artistes and other well-known personalities including Kenny J appeared in a series of video clips advising citizens to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones, as well as to allow the nation to return to some measure of normalcy.
“This one is hard to swallow. Kenny was a good person. My condolences to his family,” Glasgow told the Express. “Boy, ah can’t say anything, but is true. De man gone,” said fellow calypsonian and friend, Myron B.
Kenny J’s most popular song was his soca-parang classic, “The Paint Brush,” which he recorded in the 1990’s. Another classic was “Alexander,” both songs remaining radio and lime standards to this past season.