A pump attendant at a National Petroleum (NP) service station in San Fernando was seriously wounded when he was shot during a robbery last week Tuesday.
Eric Harry, 43, was struck in the hand and abdomen.
The thieves escaped with an unknown quantity of cash.
But what the criminals did not know was that Harry, who had been working at the Pointe-a-Pierre Road service station for the past five years, was well loved by his many customers.
No one knew Harry’s struggles as he never failed to make his customers smile. As he pumped the fuel, Harry would lean over and share a joke. He is also a favourite among the children who look forward to his jokes, the Express was told.
In a telephone interview with Harry yesterday, he recalled the incident that occurred around 2 p.m. that day.
“I was going to cash in my sales. It was about $550. So as I reached the cashier I saw a man walking in the rain and coming in the gas station. He was barefoot. He walked up to me and said this is a hold-up and I should give him my money,” he said.
Harry said another man entered with a gun and pointed the weapon at him. “I told the shift supervisor to call the police. That was when they take the money I had and some from the cash and hit the other worker with the gun. Then I heard one say ‘shoot the fat man’ and he shot me. I got hit in my hand and stomach,” he said.
The men escaped.
Harry was taken to San Fernando General Hospital and underwent emergency surgery.
“The doctors said the surgery went well. I am having a little problem with breathing, but otherwise I am doing better. It was a nightmare,” he said.
Harry said it was not the first time he had been a victim of robbery. “It happened shortly after I started working there when a man came up and demanded the cash I had on me. It was not a lot. But I have to work so I continued,” he said.
Harry said he enjoyed making his customers happy.
“People will come to the gas station and ask for the ‘fat man’ because they want to hear a joke. I love that. I enjoy seeing them happy,” he said.