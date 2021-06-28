AN elderly woman was burnt to death in a house fire in Tobago yesterday.
Dead is 97-year-old Christiana Neptune-John.
Neptune-John’s home in Golden Lane was destroyed.
Neighbours told the Express they were awakened by the sounds of her screams at approximately 4 a.m. and although they and the Fire Service responded as quickly as they could, the raging fire just could not be contained.
The body was burnt beyond recognition.
The District Medical Officer of Health Dr Salandy later ordered the remains removed to the Scarborough Mortuary.
Representative for Plymouth/Golden Lane Zia Hackett said the incident was most unfortunate, and her heart was left broken by Neptune-John’s demise, as she was a stalwart in the community.
Meantime, in Plymouth, on Saturday fire engulfed the home of Juliet Romeo-Maycock at approximately 2 p.m. Through members of the community and the Fire Service’s speedy response, the fire was restricted to only one room of the concrete structure, with no injury to the occupants.