Benefits under threat

The trade union movement is under attack. And when the trade union movement is under attack, the people of the country, they are under attack.
So said Ancel Roget, president of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), as he addressed hundreds of trade union executives and members at Harris Promenade, San Fernando, following a solidarity march in recognition of International Workers Day, commonly called May Day.
Yesterday’s march began at the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union’s (OWTU) Circular Road headquarters, and followed a route along Royal Road, Coffee Street, Mucurapo Street, Cipero Street, Rushworth Street, Independence Avenue, Chancery Lane onto High Street, before culminated at Harris Promenade.
Roget told his audience that it was because of the May Day declaration of an eight-hour workday, that workers benefited from overtime such as time-and-a-half, double time and triple time.
“And if it wasn’t for the trade union movement, you could not have had the benefit of a pension plan, casual leave, sick leave, housing allowance, medical plan, and all of those things,” Roget said.
He added: “All of those things, comrades, are under serious attack because of the inappropriate response or the response that is yet to come. We’ve already began to lose some of those benefits. Therefore, our resolve must be to fight to protect our pension plan, our saving plan, our medical plan, to protect the eight-hour workday, because employers today will cut that benefit of an eight-hour workday.”
He noted that employers wanted workers to work 12 hours a day for straight time pay.
“Nobody nowhere, has ever, and will ever seek the interest of working people but working people themselves. And we have a responsibility because nobody gives you anything, every single benefit that you got you struggled for it. Your fore parents struggled for it,” he said.
Roget pointed out that one way the trade union movement and its members are under attack is through the acceptance of migrant workers.
“So, they accept migrant workers. Migrant workers who come here to look for a better life. Employers take advantage of them, working them 12 and 15 hours, and paying them less than minimum wage under the worst conditions.”
Stating that all institutions in Trinidad and Tobago have collapsed, Roget said the one place the working class can seek justice, the Industrial Court, has been starved of resources so it cannot treat with workers’ matters when they reach the court.
“I want to say today on this May Day that this Keith Rowley government is the most anti-worker, anti-people government this country has ever seen.”
Country under siege
Roget noted that the workers class and all other citizens are negatively impacted by crime.
“Today, in case you don’t know, the country is under siege. They have not declared it, but this country is in a state of war by the criminals against the law-abiding citizens, with the aid and abetting by a helpless, incompetent Keith Rowley government.
“People today are living in fear. I cannot come here and talk about workers’ benefits and collective agreements, and four per cent, all of those things that we have struggled for, all of those things we will continue to struggle for. But, when you get it, the bandit takes your life. You can’t enjoy it. Nobody enjoys any benefit six feet under.”
Drawing reference to the recent two-day regional symposium on crime, Roger said: “Today, on behalf of the people, on behalf of the workers, I call out all of these Caribbean leaders who allowed themselves to be duped into a massive public relations campaign talking about crime, and while they talking, having no connection with what is happening on the ground, three, four, five people dead. And, people continue to die.”
Yesterday’s event, held under the theme “People’s Power, People Matter”, was supported by the Aviation and Communication Workers Union, Amalgamated Workers Union, Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union, Contractor and General Workers Union, Communication Workers Union, Estate Police Association, Fire Service Association, Movement for Social Justice, National Union of General and Federated Workers, Prison Officers Association, Steel Workers Union of Trinidad and Tobago, and the Transport Industrial and Workers Union, among others.