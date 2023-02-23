SOCA ARTISTE Rodney “Benjai” Le Blanc appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday charged with using obscene language.
Police said he was arrested on Carnival Tuesday night in St James and physically appeared before a magistrate yesterday morning.
His case has been adjourned.
In 2010 Le Blanc was arrested in San Fernando during a fete for obscene language and spitting on a police officer.
He pleaded guilty to the obscene language charge but denied spitting on PC Valentine Eastman.
He was found not guilty of assaulting Eastman in 2014 following which he sued the State for false imprisonment, wrongful prosecution and excessive force.
Le Blanc was compensated for the excessive force but lost the other aspects of the lawsuit.