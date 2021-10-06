berries

The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) is advising the public that some of the food items announced by Finance Minister Colm Imbert as being exempted from Value Added Tax effective November 1, are already on the list of items that does not attract VAT.

On Monday during his presentation of the 2022 national budget Imbert announced that biscuits, cooking oil, canned vegetables, cornflakes, canned fish, canned meat, curry, juice, sausages and ham, ketchup, bottled water, and pigtail will now be added to the list of non-VAT items.

However, in a press release on Wednesday, SATT stated that corned beef, curry, sardine and smoked herring were already zero rated items as outlined in Section 8 (2016), Schedule 2 of the VAT Act.

SATT also noted that in keeping with Legal Notice dated October 3, which came into effect on Monday, the following items are now VAT rated: tenderloin, sirloin, frogs’ legs, salmon, halibut, plaice, trout, seabass, lobster crawfish, flat fish, shrimps and prawns, areca nuts, pears, quinces, apricots, sour cherries, strawberries, black, white or red currants, peaches nectarines, Kiwifruit, Durians, persimmons, raspberries, blackberries, mulberries, loganberries, gooseberries, blueberries and cranberries.

