RBC Royal Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (RBC T&T) partnered with Habitat for Humanity Trinidad and Tobago (Habitat TT) yesterday, to provide a community garden (Hydroponic System), for the people of Bethel, Tobago.
The garden was handed over to the Bethel Village Council, which will assume management of the garden for the community.
The garden was commissioned yesterday outside the Bethel Village Council.
President of the Council Eurena Noel-Moore said the project was a great one, towards building resilient and sustainable communities.
“Indeed it is a good initiative for our community we know that initiative will generate funding,” she said.
Conscious Agricultural Sourcing Agency (CASA) is providing free training to three members of the Bethel Village Council.
Project coordinator for Habitat TT, Jamel Fraser, said the project is one other communities can emulate, and is one not only towards improving the island’s agricultural thrust but the lives of the citizenry as well.
“This start for the community in Bethel takes it beyond just buzzwords to actually implementation, a hydroponic system plotted on 300 square feet of land that would otherwise be unusable for producing approximately 900 plants as you see here, will not only generate much-needed income for the development of better improving its self-sufficiency but will also usher in a chain reaction for other communities across the island,” Fraser said.
Representative for the area and Community Development Secretary Terance Baynes said the project stands as a major positive injection that can be expanded on.
“All of us know that there’s been a lot of conversations in this space about food security and agriculture, there is a definite need for seedlings and so on we are trying to encourage the population to grow more whether it’s in their backyard or wherever, and so this is a useful project, it is a project that we have to make sure that it is sustainable,” Baynes said.
RBC T&T’s managing director Richard Downie, in delivering remarks, said he looks forward towards continued partnership.
“As we know this could easily get knocked down in a few months but it’s the sustainability behind it, making this concept and this project work needs training, that training needs to be passed on to others within the areas and really make it sustainable over the years and that’s something we will be able to support as needed and will certainly work with you as well at Habitat to make that happen,” Downie said.
