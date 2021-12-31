Beloved actress, comedian and American icon Betty White has died, just weeks before her 100th birthday.
Her cause of death has not been disclosed.
Betty passed away at her home just before 9:30 AM Friday, according to news reports.
A trailblazer and pioneer in media, Betty had the longest running career for any woman in TV prior to her death -- starring in multiple shows over the past eight decades, starting in 1939.
Trinidad and Tobago got to know Betty White in her role as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," which ran from 1985 to 1992.