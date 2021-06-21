Jomokie Modeste Foster spends her day in despair, sitting in a one-bedroom wooden structure in Egypt Village, Point Fortin, wondering where and when her next meal will come from.
With five children, the youngest of whom is two years old, Foster, 42, and her husband, 40-year-old Keon Rankin, have found it difficult to survive. Now nearing 15 months after the first Covid-19 cases arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, the couple have found themselves walking a tightrope between poverty and fear.
“We need some help now. We have no toilet, no current, no food, no water. We have a baby here that is two years old and we don’t have milk or pampers. Things are really hard. I know everyone is going through it right now but it is so hard for us right now,” Foster told the Express in a telephone interview last week.
In 2014, she said, her family was without a home to call their own and depended on generous family members and friends to shelter. However, as the stress mounted, Foster found herself diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression and was treated at San Fernando General Hospital.
“I have five children and we were homeless. I had severe anxiety and depression, I was living with my family from place to place to survive. I ended up in the hospital and they gave me Valium. We have had to be from place to place, my children and daughters, in other people’s homes for so long,” she said.
Since then, she said, the family’s situation has spiralled downwards, each year producing a new difficulty.
After being released from hospital in 2014, Rankin (then a construction worker) constructed a small home in Egypt Village for the family. But in 2015, the structure caught afire, again leaving the family homeless.
“We ended up squatting on a piece of land in Egypt Village, a board structure that some generous people had put together and we put it in bit by bit. By February that year, the house burned down. We lost the majority of things we had... clothes, everything we had we lost. I went again to the station and made a report and the fire station told me to get a letter from Mon Repos Fire Station which we took to the (Point Fortin) Borough Corporation. The corporation gave us two mattresses,” she said.
After visiting Social Welfare, she said, she was directed to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and the National Commission for Self-Help Ltd (NCSHL), a “non-profit entity mandated to assist with the alleviation of poverty through assistance with structural home repairs and community development projects”, for assistance.
“The doctor gave me a letter to carry to Social Welfare. I took the letters to Social Welfare and they gave me letters to go to ‘Self-Help’ and to HDC. Months passed and we are in the same situation, no response, so I kept calling and, to date, nothing. Nothing happened, we fought and continued calling and e-mailing HDC and the Self-Help organisation. In January this year I got in contact with the mayor of Point Fortin, she called them too. Still nothing,” said Foster.
As a result, Foster said, her family remains at the mercy of generous friends and family, each day begging to feed her children.
“The thing is I don’t want the Government to mind me, but we need the assistance. We fought up here and we built something small and our bathroom was outside. When the rain fell last week, it fell down. I have children, I have grandchildren now. We have no current and no water. I don’t know how much more to beg. None of us are employed. My husband was in construction and now you can’t do anything. We have nothing. We are feeding the children by begging,” she said.
Action
The Express contacted Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Thomas and the Point Fortin Borough Corporation to ask if any assistance could be rendered to Foster and her family.
Thomas responded that she would be in contact with the burgess.
The Express also contacted the NCSHL for a comment but no response was received.
Those interested in offering assistance can contact Foster and Rankin at 339-0467.