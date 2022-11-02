Police yesterday advised the public that if an online deal feels like a steal, it probably is one starring you as the victim.
The warning came after the arrest of seven men ages 18 to 29 on Monday in Never Dirty, Morvant.
Police said the men offered items for sale via Facebook Marketplace but they never sold anything. Instead, they robbed those who turned up for the deal that sounded too good to be true.
Supt Edwards of the North Eastern Division issued the warning which comes as the Christmas shopping season gets under way soon.
He said, “people are always on the lookout for deals and as the Christmas season approaches...there are many unscrupulous criminals who intend to take advantage of persons.”
He advised people to refrain from going to questionable areas, especially alone or at night, to conduct these online deals.
He added, “If it feels like a steal of a deal, you’re the one who may get robbed.”
The seven were arrested between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday after several people were robbed when they responded to the Facebook adverts.
The officers proceeded to two shops and a residence located in the area, where they found and seized several electronic devices, which will be further analysed by the Cyber Crime Unit.
Supt Edwards is also advising members of the public who may have been victims of said robberies, to call the Morvant Police Station at 624-3737 to arrange a viewing of the stolen items which were recovered.