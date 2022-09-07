Roger Alexander, co-host of the Beyond The Tape programme on TV6, has been promoted to the rank of Acting Senior Superintendent of the Port of Spain Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Alexander previously held the rank of superintendent and was attached to the North Eastern Division Task Force, and the now-defunct Special Operations Response Team (SORT).
He was promoted on Monday and has already assumed duties in the division.
Alexander is replacing Brandon John, who acted as the divisional commander of the district.
John has been promoted to the rank of acting Assistant Commissioner of Police.
Speaking on Beyond the Tape, Alexander said he intends to hit the ground running.
He stated that he would be tackling gang activities in the Port of Spain district, ensuring the capital city was a safe area, and will also be looking at noise disruptions in the Woodbrook community.
Alexander said he spoke with John on Monday and they had “excellent” conversations on how to treat with the issues which afflict the division, and what would be the best way forward.
“My intentions are that there exists a safe-city space, because then you can encourage people to return to the city, do their in-person shopping and other activities, and feel comfortable in doing so. Furthermore, I will be treating with the gang activities in the community. I will reach out to them, just like I would do to normal persons, and I will lay out the dos and don’ts.
“The difference is I am a person who has been advocating for, and I like the gang legislation, and I believe in operations based on intelligence. So if we talk to persons and they don’t want to adhere to the vision of law enforcement and the people, then we will have a problem. And I promise that the necessary actions will be taken to ensure the safety and security of citizens are protected,” Alexander said.