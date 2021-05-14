bhagwansingh

The Covid regulations allow hardware stores to operate as an essential service, but one of the biggest companies decided overnight to close, as case numbers surge and people die.

In a statement, Bhagwansingh and Dansteel said that the health and safety customers and the wellbeing of staff remains a top priority.

As a result, all locations will be closed from Saturday to May 23.

"As we stand in solidarity with the government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago in this uncertain and challenging period we urge citizens to please STAY AT HOME" the company stated.

