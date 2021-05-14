TRINIDAD and Tobago yesterday broke its own dreadful record for Covid-19-related deaths, with the Ministry of Health reporting an additional 21 fatalities over 24 hours.

The death toll placed T&T in the unenviable position of leading the Caribbean for the most fatalities in a day, ahead of Cuba with 18 deaths in one day.

However, Cuba’s population is more than 11 million people compared to this country’s 1.4 million.