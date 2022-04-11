Former government minister Vasant Bharath has chaired two sessions of a platform called “T&T Speaks”, one of which took place yesterday at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya.
He said this platform is non-political.
Bharath said most of the speakers are not politically motivated, they just want an avenue to speak out on the issues that affect not just them, but many of their peer groups, on a daily basis.
He said it also serves to enlighten the people that there are alternatives to what they are hearing, and widen their minds and get them thinking about the possibilities that there are people who do have solutions outside of our political space and those solutions can be helpful in forming a different and better Trinidad and Tobago.
Yesterday’s speakers were Derron Sandy of the 2 Cents Movement, Robert Amar (radio talk-host and activist), The Community Justice Clinic (collaboration between the TTPS and the Law Association), Rekeisha Francois (Progressive Minds Mental Health Clinic), Marcus Ramkisson (THC political leader and medical marijuana activist), Denise Pitcher (executive director, Caribbean Centre for Human Rights), Angelo Hart (youth leader of the Movement for Social Justice) and Progressive Party leader Nikoli Edwards.
Bharath said people should be empowered to think they do not just have a say at election time.
“There is a platform where you can actually go and speak about certain things and you empower citizens to demand more from their leaders,” he said.
He said the group’s first meeting went well, as topics discussed include mental health, human trafficking, crime, housing for millennials, etc.
“From a personal perspective, I find it very difficult to live in a country where there is mediocrity when I know that so much more is possible and I know that a lot of people feel exactly the same way,” he said.
“Unfortunately, a lot of people also feel a sense of imprisonment that they are tied to one of the two parties and they must vote for them,” he added.
Bharath said the narrative generally would be that a third party would split votes.
“The reality is that at election time both parties that exist today, their battle cry is about race and tribal voting.
“Until we can actually move away from that and deal with some of the real issues, we are never going to get the level of competence. Whoever the party puts in safe seats the people vote for, and then complain about for the next five years,” he said.
“Look at the country today and look at the state of our institutions. Almost everything has failed. It is traumatic for citizens to deal with the institutions of State,” he said.
Bharath said countries like Jamaica and Barbados are moving ahead of Trinidad and Tobago because they don’t have to deal with the tribal issues.
“I am hopeful that the people can be stirred out of the status quo and we aim to give them hope,” he said.
Bharath has contested the United National Congress leadership twice: firstly in 2015, and then again in 2020.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar held on to the post in both elections.