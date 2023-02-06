The funeral for deceased radio personality and entertainer, Anil Bheem, will be held on Thursday, following a musical send off.
The service will be held at the NCIC Nagar, Eneavour, Chaguanas from 9am.
The announcement was made by the management of 103.1FM in a Facebook post on Monday.
“The funeral for our dear colleague Anil Bheem is confirmed to take place on Thursday 9th February 2023 at the NCIC Nagar from 9am,” the post stated.
The radio station also announced that the finals of its Chutney Soca Road March carded for Friday has been postponed until further notice.
Bheem, 48, had been the host of 103.1FM’s Catch the Rhythms programme daily at 3pm.
He died at his home in Curepe on Saturday.
Bheem had performed at the 103.1FM Fenomenal Fridays event at Rig Restaurant in La Romaine and then Avala Restaurant, Heartland Plaza, Chaguanas, on Friday night.
The Express was told that he returned home and began complaining of severe chest pains at around 4am. The Emergency Medical Services was contacted but Bheem could not be revived.
News of his sudden passing triggered an outpouring of love from his friends and fans on social media.
And as his loved ones celebrated his life in nightly prayer services at his home, fans abroad held candlelight vigils in his memory.
His fans in the United Stated gathered at Ozone Park, Queens in New York, to remember the “singing legend”.
Bheem was well-known for his melodious voice performing bhajans, Bollywood songs and chutney.
He was the son of singer Prematee Bheem.
And his daughter, Pritivi, was a frontline member of his band BMRZ.
Bheem was married to former radio personality, Cheryl Bheem.
He has been described as a leader in the local Indo-music industry and supporters have called on the authorities to recognize Bheem’s contributions to the artform.
In a media release, the Ministry of Tourism stated that Bheem had made a tremendous contribution to Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural landscape through his performance of Bollywood, religious and chutney music. And in recognizing his contributions, the ministry inaccurately identified the Hanuman Chalisa as part of Bheem’s chutney soca repertoire. The ministry has since apologized to his family, supporters and the Hindu community.