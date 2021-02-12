As communities across the country continue to hold candlelight vigils in a show of solidarity for families who lost loved ones to crime and violence, many businesses will remain closed today – the day of the funeral for kidnap and murder victim, Andrea Bharatt.
The nationwide candlelight vigils began last week, following the discovery of Bharatt’s decompose body down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo, seven days after she was reported missing.
But the vigils have now expanded to remember other families who have lost relatives – some murdered and others missing.
Heartbreaking images of family members holding placards, lighted candles in hand, begging for justice are now plastered on social media daily.
In Biche, residents held a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night in memory of Ashma Naimool, a woman who disappeared in June 2015.
The walk from New Lands Recreation Ground to the Biche Community Centre was organised by the Biche Sports Foundation.
No politicians were involved, the Express was told.
Ryan Baksh, president of the Biche Sports Foundation, said: “Like other communities in the country we wanted to come out and show our support for the family of Andrea Bharatt and other families who lost loved ones. We want to send a message and to support women and young girls in this fight against crime and violence. We have a young woman from right here in Biche who is still missing.”
Baksh said about 500 residents turned out for the vigil, including Naimool’s relatives.
The relatives were emotional, he said, still holding on to hope that she would be found alive. But five years have passed and there is no word on Naimool’s whereabouts.
She was 32 years old.
Naimool was staying with her sister at an apartment in Dinsley Village, Tacarigua. Closed circuit camera footage showed Naimool leaving the apartment with a man she knew.
The man told police he had dropped off Naimool at Arouca Government School at around 11 o’clock that night.
Nationwide memorials
And in Phoenix Park, California, a prayer vigil was held in memory of murdered brother and sister, Vishal and Vishanie Chitbahal.
The Chitbahals were shot dead during a home invasion last year.
Since then, the Express was told their parents have turned the family’s home into a shrine for their only children.
In San Fernando, Jovanne Edmund, the mother of murdered New Grant, Princes Town resident Atiba Jeremiah, held a photograph of her son. She was part of a prayer vigil at Harris Promenade.
Edmund said she was there to support other families who have lost loved ones like herself.
And the father of missing nursing assistant Sharday Emmanuel said he will continue to support the call for justice.
Junior Emmanuel said relatives have been attending nightly vigils, holding up photographs of his daughter and calling for justice.
“Her cousins are out there in the vigils with her posters keeping her story alive,” he said.
Sharday Emmanuel, 20, was last seen leaving her Mammoral No. 1, Central Trinidad home in June 2018.
Six months later, her best friend released a series of voice notes sent before she vanished.
She spoke about an abusive relationship and how badly she wanted “to put my foot down” and escape.
The Reform Community Development Council also hosted a candlelight vigil on Wednesday.
President Dillon Ramoutar said: “We had a successful vigil and prayer service for an hour. The police advised that there should be no speeches and we followed the instructions so we would not be shut down.”
Deejay Ana, who hosts a series of live shows on social media, has taken a decision to cancel six live/virtual shows this week.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out about the project that I have embarked on to assist victims and the families of victims of gender-based violence. We continue to raise awareness and spread the word and message of love for our women,” she said.
And 66-year-old retiree Bhoopat Rampersad will commence a seven-day walk against crime today.
Rampersad will begin in front of the Red House in Port of Spain at 6 a.m. with a prayer service and a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives to crime.
The manager of the San Juan Youngstars Tassa Group said the killing of Bharatt had “struck a nerve”.
He will walk along Eastern Main Road to Sangre Grande and make his way to Mayaro, Rio Claro, Princes Town, San Fernando and then proceed along Southern Main Road to Couva, Chaguanas, Curepe and end at the Red House.