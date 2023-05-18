A 28-year-old man is scheduled to appear virtually before the Sangre
Grande Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged in connection with a
praedial larceny incident that occurred last night.
The Biche resident was arrested and charged with Praedial
Larceny of 17 bunches of green fig on Thursday morning by PC Singh of the
Biche Police Station.
He was allegedly held during a crime suppression exercise in the
area.
According to police reports, officers of the Biche Police Station were
conducting the operation between 5 pm and 9 pm on May 17, when
they received information on a suspect acting suspiciously along
O’Brien Trace, Biche.
Police immediately responded and upon arrival they allegedly caught
the man with the produce.
The suspect was subsequently detained pending further enquiries.