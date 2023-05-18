green fig

A 28-year-old man is scheduled to appear virtually before the Sangre

Grande Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged in connection with a

praedial larceny incident that occurred last night.

The Biche resident was arrested and charged with Praedial

Larceny of 17 bunches of green fig on Thursday morning by PC Singh of the

Biche Police Station.

He was allegedly held during a crime suppression exercise in the

area.

According to police reports, officers of the Biche Police Station were

conducting the operation between 5 pm and 9 pm on May 17, when

they received information on a suspect acting suspiciously along

O’Brien Trace, Biche.

Police immediately responded and upon arrival they allegedly caught

the man with the produce.

The suspect was subsequently detained pending further enquiries.

