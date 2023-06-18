Roger Williams

Roger Williams of Cunapo Southern Road, Biche is missing.

Williams, 51, was last seen at 8 a.m. on April 1 and was reported missing to the Biche police post on May 29.

Williams is of East Indian descent, approximately six feet tall, dark in complexion, has straight black hair and discoloured, broken teeth. He has tattoos on his right hand. Williams was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, a pair of black long pants, and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Biche police post at 668-9044/9164/9001. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.

