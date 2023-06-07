There are no confirmed reports of a jaguar attack in Palo Seco, said Conservator of Forest Denny Dipchansingh on Wednesday, in response to a report by a Palo seco resident that he was attacked by the animal.
On Wednesday, the resident went to the Santa Flora police station and reported that he was attacked by a jaguar, but a small one.
He showed officers what he described as claw marks on his back and left forearm.
Officers recorded a statement from the man and then took him to the district health facility for medical attention and a report on his injuries.
Dipchansingh told the Express, “We have seen the stories on social media, members of the game warden unit interviewed the alleged victim as well as TTPS and investigations are continuing. We are requesting that members of the public refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports as it will continue to fuel panic.”
And the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Captain Vallence Rambharat has advised hunters not to heed a call to enter the forests of Palo Seco where another hunting group and residents say a big jaguar has been spotted.
Pictures of these “claw marks” were posted to one of the hunters groups social media page and most social media users responded with remarks of disbelief.
A media release from Rambharat and his group on Wednesday morning stated that the hunting season is closed and hunters ought to be guided by the nation’s laws and advisories.
The statement read, “Bonafide hunters know they must have a permit to enter the forests and that permits are not issued during the closed season. The gentleman in question is not a bonafide hunter and we can confirm with certainty that he has never purchased a hunting permit.
Our team was included in yesterday's data collection exercise by the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries. This exercise was professionally planned. The exercise yesterday was not to search for a jaguar but rather a data collection exercise.”
“This is not the time for hype and sensationalism but a time for a studied approach to a situation. We are fully supportive of the approach that the authorities are currently engaged in. We, therefore, call on hunters, not to heed the call, and continue to be guided by the laws which govern hunting and advisories issued by Forestry Division. Finally, we firmly believe that the dignity of hunters and the hunting fraternity must be respected at all times,” stated the Rambharat-led group.