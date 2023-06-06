The Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Shamsudeen Ayube is tonight saying that a jaguar was spotted at around 6:30 pm at Premier settlement Palo Seco.
The Big cat was spotted by some children was playing. while neighbor saw the cat walking towards the children and started to shout it run into the bushes, said the group.
The jaguar was spotted the street after our member Nisha Bridgemohan where she lost her two dogs to the animal.
Police were called to the area.
The HSRT asked hunters from the area to participating in finding the big cat.
Hunters can contact the group at 477 2031.