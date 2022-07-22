Central flooding

SURROUNDED: Leela Harrilal’s Seuradge Trace, Debe, home, surrounded by flood water earlier this week. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON
Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong says regional corporations are not equipped to deal with major flooding, and are restricted in their response to the long-term devastation.
 
He is calling on the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government to “get serious” in its plan to tackle flooding throughout the country.
 
Awong, along with Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh, and councillors of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, visited the flooded areas in Calcutta No 1, Calcutta No 2 and Calcutta No 3 in Freeport and McBean Village and Balmain in Couva, where flood waters overflowed onto the roadways and homes on Tuesday.
 
Residents said it was the worst flooding in years, as water rose up to five feet in Fairview Park, Calcutta.
 
Fire officers from the Couva Fire Station responded to rescue residents trapped inside their homes.
 
Ousha Boodoo, who lives at Fairview Park, said, “I was at home alone and the flood water was coming up. Sewer started coming up in my bathroom.
 
“I contacted my daughter, who went to the police station as she was unable to get to me. The police called the fire services, and the officers came for me.
 
These gentlemen were so helpful and assisted me out.”
 
At Violet Drive, Freeport, a concrete wall collapsed and flood water gushed into a family home, destroying appliances and furniture.
 
Awong said a family along Lloyd Street, Freeport, estimated losses at $50,000.
 
“We have been visiting these areas every year because of flooding, but this year was the worst they ever experienced. We all have responsibilities here—the regional corporation, Town and Country Planning, Drainage Division, Ministry of Local Government,” he said.
 
Awong said questions were being raised over Town and Country Planning approvals granted in areas where buildings were being constructed, blocking off watercourses.
 
“We need to have a serious engineering plan. My corporation is responsible for a large geographical area and we have two mini excavators to do this work. At this time, one excavator is working and it is not sufficient,” he said.
 
Councillor Arlene Solomon-Ramesar said the regional corporation had been awaiting approvals from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government to conduct drainage work in the Calcutta area.
 
“We had made a request to clear drain in this area before the impending weather, and that has not yet been approved. This is the result. We had one mini excavator working at the corporation and it was working on a landslip in another area,” she said.
 
Indarsingh said he was liaising with Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Faris Al-Rawi, to deploy equipment to the regional corporation to clear watercourses.
 
“There is only so much one backhoe and excavator can do. We are also in support of the Government taking action against persons who alter watercourses to construct buildings,” he said.

