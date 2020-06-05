IT is estimated that about 81 per cent of the cases of sexual trafficking in this country were as a result of a “strong local” demand.
This was disclosed by Alana Wheeler of the Counter Trafficking Unit of the Police Service, during a press briefing yesterday at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
Available data shows that trafficking and sex trafficking has local demand and not foreign, unlike other countries in the region, Wheeler said.
She noted that recently, a large trafficking network had been identified and disrupted.
This network focused on the smuggling of minors from Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago.
The Police Service was investigating this matter and looking at people here who may have played a role, including police officers, she said.
Investigations into situations like this were extensive, she noted, adding that other offences could be committed, not just trafficking.
These included rape, sexual offences, assault and other offences against the person, offences against the child, proceeds of crime and gang-related activities.