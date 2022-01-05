The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is offering a $.1 million reward in relation to the police issued Galil rifle that went missing during the Christmas season.
The reward is being offered to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of anyone harbouring the rifle and two fully loaded magazines.
Anyone with information can contact 483-1170-4. The TTPS release stated, “Once the information leads to the successful arrest of the suspects, the reward will be made payable to any financial institution of your choosing.”
It was on Christmas Eve that the rifle with two magazines were allegedly left in El Socorro by an officer. When he returned they were missing.
Last week North Eastern Division Task Force officers searched a business place in El Socorro for the rifle but it was not found. Interviews were done and CCTV footage from establishments in the area were taken.
Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob earlier this week said that officers from the Professional Standards Bureau detained a sergeant, a corporal and eight constables attached to the San Juan Sub-station.
Jacob said detaining them did not necessarily mean they were going to be charged. He said this will be based on the outcome of an investigation.