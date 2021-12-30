Big money for pipes

FOUR thousand kilometres (about 2,500 miles) of old, degraded water pipes are to be replaced throughout Trinidad and Tobago, starting next year, at a cost of $300 to $400 million.
There is also a plan to prevent newly-paved roads from being destroyed.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales disclosed this yesterday during a tour of Africa, John John in Port of Spain.
He was accompanied by Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland to oversee repairs to a broken main which had left parts of the road impassable.
Gonzales said: “We are embarking on a programme to change over our high-leakage pipeline all across Trinidad and Tobago because that’s one of our main problems as a number of these lines have been in the ground over 60 years.”
He said these lines have become encrusted and contribute to low water pressure in some areas and no water in others.
He said his ministry had identified 4,000 kilometres of distribution lines out of the country’s 7,000 that are in need of replacement.
“I have already spoken to my Cabinet colleagues about funding in 2022 and you the public are going to see the start of the project,” he said.
Road repairs after WASA
Coupled with this will be the transformation of water provider WASA.
“It does not make any sense to make large capital investments to improve the nation’s water supply and we don’t transform the authority to make sure that the investment is protected for the people of Trinidad and Tobago for the next 20 years,” he said.
Will there will be synergy between WASA and the Works Ministry as people often complain that newly paved roads are sometimes degraded by burst or broken mains which when repaired by WASA are not properly re-paved?
“A collaboration has already begun,” Gonzales said.
He said the Works and Transport Ministry is collaborating with Local Government and WASA in the rehabilitation of roads and the repairing of potholes.
He explained that this collaboration will ensure that pipes are repaired first and then the roads are paved afterwards which reduces the instances where WASA would have to excavate a recently paved road to access degraded pipes.
“WASA itself is addressing the problem of leaks, having repaired 2,000 in one month,” Gonzales said. “This project will continue to gain momentum.”