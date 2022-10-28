The much anticipated return of the Dominica World Creole Festival begins tonight with headline acts which include Kes the Band, Sizzla, Shenseea, TK International.
Launched to promote the Dominican tourism product and create a world class platform for indigenous Dominican music, the World Creole Music Festival has become a renowned staple on the regional music gala calendar.
At a news conference this morning Kees Dieffenthaller, told regional media that he was grateful to be back in Dominica after the two year hiatus, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Dominica is a nature isle gem, where you can come relax and take in the wonderful nature, Dominica has to offer,” Dieffenthaller said.
The soca artiste also noted that he was pleased to be performing on the same night with Sizzla Kalonj, as he is a huge fan of his music.
Sizzla, whose real name is Miguel Orlando Collins, told the media that it was two years too long for the festival to be grounded, due to the pandemic.
He highlighted that everything is back in order and it is shaping up to be a historical festival.
“I will have a special performance for Dominica, cause I hold the country dear to me and I like what the festival does. It brings people from different countries together, to enjoy the different genres of music. I think other countries should take a page out of Dominica and start a festival to bring people together and unite,” Sizzla added.
And, Discover Dominica Authority chief executive officer Colin Piper said about 10 thousand people would be attending the three day festival which ends Sunday.
According to Piper, 6,500 people came from St. Lucia, Martinique and Guadalupe to enjoy the festival.
He noted that the Government invested over US$4 million in this year’s festival, as it is beneficial to the economy and the ordinary man also benefits.
Tomorrow headlining on the festival stage is Grammy award winning Nigerian afrobeat star Burna Boy, who just performed in Tobago and despite the torrential rain experienced last night, he was able to lift the dampened spirits at the Plymouth Recreational Grounds with an electrifying performance.