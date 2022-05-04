There has been an overwhelming response to the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) with “non-stop incoming requests”, says the new party’s leader Gary Griffith.
Griffith, the former police commissioner, on Saturday launched a video invitation to the public urging citizens to join the NTA.
Asked yesterday by the Express as to the response, Griffith said: “The overwhelming response from the release of the support mobilisation outreach has reconfirmed my commitment to this transformation movement. The feedback and non-stop incoming requests confirms the politically-weary ‘bridge constituency’ is certainly ready to rumble.”
Griffith said there will be a physical launch of the party in due course.
Questioned whether former politicians or public personalities have come on board, Griffith said: “You would note we have invited all to become registered supporters. This is instructive. Thus far, our bridge of support is far and wide.”
Asked about the party’s structure and who are the other NTA members, Griffith said all those details will be shared in due course.
In response to questions as to whether there will be a party constitution and manifesto as well as what is the main transformation goal of the NTA, Griffith said a team is at work.
“We have developed a collaborative approach with a high-level technical team of developmental tacticians, whose sole responsibility is to craft a strategic trajectory forward, so that whilst we prepare as a political entity, we are also fully prepared to adjust to a governance role.
“Our key governance pillars, which include leadership, accountability, management, and measurement of performance served me well in my former service-based positions, and I’m certain these qualities will continue to be a solid platform upon which the strategic direction will be developed.” he said.