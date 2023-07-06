Big truck blockade

A contractor who claims he is owed thousands of dollars by the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) blocked the entrances to one of the corporation’s buildings with his trailer trucks yesterday.
Sudesh Ramkissoon, the owner of Ramkissoon Construction Ltd, told the Express he knew there was the possibility he could be arrested for his actions, but he said he needed to get the attention of the technical officers over the outstanding payments for work he had done.
Ramkissoon, a contractor for 13 years, said he had completed a box drain and an oil sand road for the corporation in December 2022.
He said although he made enquiries at several departments about payments, he has been unable to get an answer.
“Every time I enquire about payments, they keep giving me a runaround and I can’t seem to get a proper answer as to when they’re going to pay me... They have all the technical officers based in that small building and they still can’t communicate with each other...When you doing work for the corporation, about three or four different officers have to sign off on it,” he said.
Ramkissoon blocked the two entrances to the technical department with the trucks for about an hour yesterday.
Municipal police officers intervened.
Ramkissoon said, “They explained to me that what I was doing was illegal and they tried to resolve it with the engineer at the corporation.”
He said a meeting was arranged between him and the engineer, but this did not materialise.
Ramkissoon said he works with other corporations but has only had issues with the CTTRC.
“I doing work for (CTTRC) about ten years and every time to get payment is a problem-they losing your file, it reaching in a next department, they can’t find it, officers not there to sign off on it-and all the officers in the same building,” he claimed.
Ramkissoon said he was contacted by the office of the chief executive officer at the CTTRC and a meeting was scheduled for today.
The Express reached out to acting CEO Hinni Maraj but was told she was in a meeting yesterday.