Big truck blockade

IN THE WAY: Contractor Sudesh Ramkissoon, of Ramkissoon Construction Ltd, speaks to police officers about the removal of two big trucks from blocking the gateway to the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation’s technical department, at Grants Trace, Couva, yesterday. Ramkissoon blocked the entrance to the compound after claiming he was owed outstanding monies from the corporation for projects he had completed over a six-month period. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP