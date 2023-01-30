Large maxi-taxis, buses and cars lined the parking lot of the Couva Multipurpose Hall and the sides of the road as hundreds of United National Congress (UNC) supporters showed up to hear an address from its political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday.
It was a sea of yellow as supporters began coming as early as 2 p.m. The open-air venue with tents facilitated hundreds of supporters who were shaded from the sun and later from the heavy showers when the weather changed.
The party-like atmosphere with music playing, big flags waving, and people cheering was in stark contrast to what the country and the rest of the world had to face a few years ago as a result of Covid-19.
After three years since the pandemic and the rollback of restrictions, people can now freely gather in public.
Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal, who was in attendance, also commented on the sheer size of the crowd at the venue.
People were spilling onto the pavement and on the side of the road, holding small UNC flags and waving them in the air. The excitement level rose as Persad-Bissessar made her entrance around 4.30 p.m. to the song of the late Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, “Hulk.”
She was flanked by Moonilal, Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh, and other UNC councillors. Persad-Bissessar stopped to greet and shake hands with supporters as she made her way to the front of the stage.
Before her arrival, Senator Wade Mark spoke on the appointment of Christine Kangaloo as President of Trinidad and Tobago.
He said, “We say good riddance to Christine Kangaloo. That lady wanted to tell Trinidad and Tobago that she was not partisan, that she was impartial.
“That lady is asking you and me and the citizens of this country to give her a chance. A chance for what?”
Mark claimed her previous actions when she acted as President of the country gave Rowley and the PNM the power to go into citizens’ medical records and financial transactions as well as their personal information.
He said, “Christine Kangaloo, by signing that 42, sub-section A and B, has given Keith Rowley, through their new cyber surveillance software, the opportunity to spy on you, to spy on me, and to spy on Trinidad and Tobago.”
Mark’s statement was met with loud outbursts of disapproval from the crowd.
He said, “There are barbarians at our gates. They are seeking to breach our defences.”
Mark stated that it was past time for the country to erect barricades and defend our rights and freedom, democracy, and our motherland, Trinidad and Tobago.
According to Moonilal, the country is going through its darkest days.
He said, “When you read the newspapers and look at the news, this is a country today where if you are not ducking from bullets, you are dodging from potholes.”
He said the Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, was a walking advertisement for Valium, Ambien, or some other sleeping tablet.
Moonilal also mentioned the flooding at some of the country’s public hospitals and the long lines at the San Fernando licensing office.
He said, “Motorists are lining up at 2 a.m. to get a certificate or some inspection, and so on, and that is the mismanagement that this country faces today.”
He also had a message for former members, or “so-called” members, of the UNC.
“I want to tell these folks that either you lead, you follow, or you get out of the blasted way,” Moonilal said.